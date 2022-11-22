Hundreds Killed, Dozens Missing After 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia

Hundreds killed, dozens missing after 5. 6 magnitude earthquake strikes indonesia

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Hundreds Killed, Dozens Missing After 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia” – below is their description.

Indonesian rescue workers are racing to find people still trapped under rubble after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s main island of Java, killing hundreds of people. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports. 

