Hundreds Evacuate Homes in Flagstaff as Tunnel Fire Grows

The Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff, Arizona has grown to over 6,000 acres on April 19 according to officials.

According to AZCentral.com, Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman said approximately 2,068 people live in the affected area. As of 7 p.m. on April 19, 766 households and over 1,000 animals had been evacuated, she said.

Video footage taken by Payton Pelland shows an enormous plume of smoke blooming north of Flagstaff.

