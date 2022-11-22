BBC News published this video item, entitled “Hundreds dead in Iran protests including children, says UN – BBC News” – below is their description.
The UN human rights office has warned the situation with ongoing protests in Iran is “critical”.
A hardening of the response by security forces to the anti-government unrest was resulting in a rising number of deaths, UN spokesperson Liz Throssell said.
She put the toll at more than 300 and expressed concern at reports that bodies were being held unless families stayed silent or gave false statements on the cause of death.
Iran, also called Persia, officially the Islamic Republic of Iran, is a country in Western Asia. Its central location in Eurasia and proximity to the Strait of Hormuz give it significant geostrategic importance. Tehran is the capital and largest city.
Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest civilizations, beginning with the formation of the Elamite kingdoms in the fourth millennium BC. The Iranian Revolution established the current Islamic Republic in 1979.
Iran’s political system combines elements of a presidential democracy and an Islamic theocracy. Iran is a founding member of the UN, ECO, OIC, and OPEC. It is a major regional and middle power and has large reserves of fossil fuels — including the world’s largest natural gas supply and the third largest proven oil reserves.
The country’s rich cultural legacy is reflected in part by its 22 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Historically a multi-ethnic country, Iran remains a pluralistic society comprising numerous ethnic, linguistic, and religious groups, the largest being Persians, Azeris, Kurds, Mazandaranis and Lurs.