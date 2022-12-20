The Independent published this video item, entitled “Humpback whale with broken back makes gruelling journey across Pacific” – below is their description.
A lone humpback whale was filmed making the gruelling journey across Pacific while suffering from a broken back.
Monitoring crews realised something was wrong with the whale, named Moon, once they saw its spine was shaped like an “S.”
Upon further examination, the teams realised that the whale had travelled at least over 3,000 from British Columbia to Hawaii.
This video shows Moon during her difficult, painful journey, with the curvature of her back visible.
It was suspected that the injury was caused by being hit by a large boat.
