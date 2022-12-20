Humpback whale with broken back makes gruelling journey across Pacific

Humpback whale with broken back makes gruelling journey across pacific

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Humpback whale with broken back makes gruelling journey across Pacific” – below is their description.

A lone humpback whale was filmed making the gruelling journey across Pacific while suffering from a broken back.

Monitoring crews realised something was wrong with the whale, named Moon, once they saw its spine was shaped like an “S.”

Upon further examination, the teams realised that the whale had travelled at least over 3,000 from British Columbia to Hawaii.

This video shows Moon during her difficult, painful journey, with the curvature of her back visible.

It was suspected that the injury was caused by being hit by a large boat.

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, is defined by its Pacific coastline and mountain ranges.

Hawaii is a state in the Western United States, located in the Pacific Ocean about 2,000 miles from the U.S. mainland. It is the only state outside North America, the only state that is an archipelago, and the only state in the tropics.

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east

