9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Huge storm wreaks havoc across multiple states, Alleged siege in Brisbane | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Thousands of homes in ﻿South Australia are without power for a second day after heavy storms lashed the state, while more wild weather is expected across the eastern coast. In New South Wales, multiple emergency warnings are in place as the flood threat returns. In recent hours, evacuation orders have been issued for Canowindra, Molong and Eugowra in the state’s central west. In Brisbane, a man wielding a sledgehammer has been arrested after an alleged siege stretching over eight hours. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.