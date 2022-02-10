CGTN published this video item, entitled “Huge mural unveiled in Peru” – below is their description.
Artists in Lima, Peru have completed nine months of work on a giant mural that covers more than 1,000 houses on San Cristobal Hill.
The artists were inspired by pre-Inca motifs, featuring mythological “Chakanas.”
For nine months, more than 1,000 houses in San Cristobal were painted to create a giant picture visible throughout the city.
The artists called it “Project Rainbow.”CGTN YouTube Channel
