Huge mural unveiled in Peru

Artists in Lima, Peru have completed nine months of work on a giant mural that covers more than 1,000 houses on San Cristobal Hill.

The artists were inspired by pre-Inca motifs, featuring mythological “Chakanas.”

For nine months, more than 1,000 houses in San Cristobal were painted to create a giant picture visible throughout the city.

The artists called it “Project Rainbow.”

