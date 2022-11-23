ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Huge Foxconn iPhone plant in China rocked by fresh worker unrest | The World” – below is their description.

Rare protests have erupted at a major factory in China that produces iPhones in the city of Zhengzhou. Videos posted on Chinese social media show employees being beaten and detained during clashes with police, who wore white protective suits and armed with riot shields. East Asia correspondent Bill Birtles tells The World the company has been plagued by worker unrest. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

