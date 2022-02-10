CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Howard University dean discusses partnerships with companies for diverse workforce pipeline” – below is their description.

Anthony Wilbon, Howard University school of business dean, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss pathways to a more diverse executive leadership, Howard’s $20 million partnership with Marriott for a diverse pipeline of employees and more. CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.