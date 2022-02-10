GBNews published this video item, entitled “How will we solve the 6 MILLION NHS waiting list crisis? | Farage” – below is their description.

'There is no point of just bunging another £6bn into the NHS' Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough, calls for tax relief for private health insurance as NHS waiting lists top 6 million. #FarageOnGBNews

