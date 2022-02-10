How will we solve the 6 MILLION NHS waiting list crisis? | Farage

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “How will we solve the 6 MILLION NHS waiting list crisis? | Farage” – below is their description.

‘There is no point of just bunging another £6bn into the NHS’

Sir Edward Leigh, MP for Gainsborough, calls for tax relief for private health insurance as NHS waiting lists top 6 million.

#FarageOnGBNews

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Plaid Cymru MP claims England’s treatment of Wales is akin to Putin’s treatment of Ukraine

Category: News

Headliners: Ryanair plans to end face masks for summer holidays

Category: News

Headliners: Roman Abramovich to sell Premier League club Chelsea

Category: News

In This Story: NHS

The National Health Service is the publicly funded healthcare system in England, and one of the four National Health Service systems in the United Kingdom. It is the second largest single-payer healthcare system in the world after the Brazilian Sistema Único de Saúde.

The NHS was founded on 5th July 1948. Current annual budget: £134 billion (2019).

3 Recent Items: NHS

NHS bosses suggest offering evening and late night appointments to clear patient backlog

Category: News

Prince Charles praises NHS as he opens cancer treatment centre

Category: News

Prince Charles praises NHS as he opens new cancer treatment centre

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....