How will Trudeau handle China at G20 after reports of alleged election interference

by

How will trudeau handle china at g20 after reports of alleged election interference

Global News published this video item, entitled "How will Trudeau handle China at G20 after reports of alleged election interference"

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up his trip to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, announcing nearly $1 million to help remove unexploded landmines and cluster bombs from across Cambodia and Vietnam.

He now heads to Bali for the G20 summit, where both Russia and China are expected to be the key focus. Trudeau is set to sit next to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and he’s facing question whether he will speak with Xi after Global News reported CSIS told the prime minister that China allegedly interfered in the 2019 federal election.

Mackenzie Gray reports on what Trudeau has said about the issue, and who else he will be meeting with at the summit.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9269122/china-canada-interference-act-foreign-influence/

Global News YouTube Channel

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

