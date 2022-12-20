CGTN published this video item, entitled “How will China boost its economic recovery in 2023?” – below is their description.

Senior Chinese policymakers gathered in Beijing recently for the annual Central Economic Work Conference to map out economic and reform plans for next year. How will China boost its economy after three years of strict COVID policies? What are the industries facing the greatest challenges? And what are the economic targets for 2023?

Guests in this edition of “Dialogue” are Wang Dan, Chief Economist of Hang Seng Bank (China); Anthony Chan, Former JPMorgan Chase Chief Economist; and Prof. John Gong from University of International Business & Economics.

