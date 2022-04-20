Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “How WALL-E Predicted the Future” – below is their description.

The latest mission from SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, confirmed a suspicion I’ve long held: The 2008 Pixar Animation Studios flick WALL-E is the science fiction movie that best predicted our future.

The film depicts an Earth rendered uninhabitable by climate change, with the last living humans obese space tourists who communicate solely via video call and rely on meal replacement smoothies for sustenance. There are eerie similarities to much of our current reality, with extreme weather events rising in frequency, obesity rates soaring, Zoom calls taking over our lives, and the rise of meal replacement firms such as Soylent and Huel.

The characters’ ship is called the Axiom, which is where SpaceX comes in. The company’s April 8 launch ferried three tourists to the International Space Station for a 12-day trip, and was dubbed “Axiom Mission 1”—surely not an accident.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel