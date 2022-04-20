How WALL-E Predicted the Future

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “How WALL-E Predicted the Future” – below is their description.

The latest mission from SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, confirmed a suspicion I’ve long held: The 2008 Pixar Animation Studios flick WALL-E is the science fiction movie that best predicted our future.

The film depicts an Earth rendered uninhabitable by climate change, with the last living humans obese space tourists who communicate solely via video call and rely on meal replacement smoothies for sustenance. There are eerie similarities to much of our current reality, with extreme weather events rising in frequency, obesity rates soaring, Zoom calls taking over our lives, and the rise of meal replacement firms such as Soylent and Huel.

The characters’ ship is called the Axiom, which is where SpaceX comes in. The company’s April 8 launch ferried three tourists to the International Space Station for a 12-day trip, and was dubbed “Axiom Mission 1”—surely not an accident.

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg QuickTake: Now:

Blinken: Russia’s Mariupol Atrocities May Be Worse Than Bucha

Category: News

Russia: Test of New Sarmat ICBM ‘Successful’

Category: News

Russia’s ICBM Test Not a Threat to U.S.: White House

Category: Cryptocurrency, Mining & Minerals, News

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

8 Recent Items: Climate

The Zimov Hypothesis: Recreating the Ice Age | Witness

Category: News

Le Pen, Macron – The Debate: ‘Climate-sceptic’ vs ‘climate-hypocrite’ • FRANCE 24 English

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

Apple partners with Dr. Jane Goodall to confront the climate crisis | ABCNL

Category: News

UKraine, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (19 April 2022)

Category: News

2022 ECOSOC Youth Forum – COVID-19 recovery: Youth taking action for a sustainable future

Category: News

South Africa declares national disaster after storm killed hundreds

Category: News

Video game industry taking steps to fight climate change l ABC News

Category: News

Can the fine wine market maintain its performance? | FT Wealth

Category: Business

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

2 Recent Items: Climate Change

The Zimov Hypothesis: Recreating the Ice Age | Witness

Category: News

UKraine, Afghanistan, Horn of Africa & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (19 April 2022)

Category: News

In This Story: Zoom

Zoom is a videotelephony proprietary software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free plan provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 concurrent participants, with a 40-minute time restriction. Users have the option to upgrade by subscribing to a paid plan.

2 Recent Items: Zoom

Zoom CFO says M&A will be a ‘bigger part’ of company strategy in fiscal year 2023

Category: News

7 Spider-Man Villain Silhouettes Identified From No Way Home Finale

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....