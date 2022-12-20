NBC News published this video item, entitled “How The White House Could Respond To Jan.6 Committee’s Final Hearing” – below is their description.

Following the House January 6 committee’s criminal referrals to the Justice Department, NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how President Biden is responding to the committee’s findings and whether the White House could play a role in the DOJ’s investigation. NBC News YouTube Channel

