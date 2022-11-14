ABC News published this video item, entitled “How Michelle Obama’s ‘personal toolbox’ helps her through tough times: Part 1” – below is their description.

Robin Roberts sat down with Michelle Obama to discuss her new book and what Obama calls her “personal toolbox,” the habits and practices that help her move forward during tough times. Stream the full 20/20 special “Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” on hulu. #michelleobama #thelightwecarry ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.