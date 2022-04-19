How has American support for gun reform changed in the pandemic? | The Stream

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “How has American support for gun reform changed in the pandemic? | The Stream” – below is their description.

An uptick in gun violence across the United States has reignited a push for more commonsense firearm reforms. But despite growing public safety concerns – and a mass shooting in a New York subway this month – Americans appear more divided than ever on gun control.

Pandemic instability spurred one in five American households to buy a gun between 2020 and 2022, according to a new study. The report also found that new gun owners are getting younger, more diverse and support less strict gun laws, like their older counterparts.

Still, more than 50 percent of Americans continue to favor gun reform. And the urgency to act is growing ahead of the summer months, which is when gun violence traditionally spikes in the U.S.

In this episode of The Stream we ask, how has American support for gun reform changed since the pandemic?

