How far is China willing to go to make the 2022 Winter Games a success? | The World

Beijing may have hoped that its politics, human rights record and prickly questions about former tennis star Peng Shuai would be forgotten as athletes basked in Olympic glory – including several naturalised competitors for China. But that’s been far from the case. Each time the IOC president has tried to re-assure the world about Peng’s safety through carefully choreographed PR stunts, more questions about the committee’s role are raised. Non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Michael Mazza tells The World China wants the Beijing Games to be considered a success, but that’s unlikely to happen.

