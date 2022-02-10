ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “How far is China willing to go to make the 2022 Winter Games a success? | The World” – below is their description.

Beijing may have hoped that its politics, human rights record and prickly questions about former tennis star Peng Shuai would be forgotten as athletes basked in Olympic glory – including several naturalised competitors for China. But that’s been far from the case. Each time the IOC president has tried to re-assure the world about Peng’s safety through carefully choreographed PR stunts, more questions about the committee’s role are raised. Non-resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Michael Mazza tells The World China wants the Beijing Games to be considered a success, but that’s unlikely to happen. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

