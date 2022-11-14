CGTN published this video item, entitled “How do top car brands see the world’s largest auto market?” – below is their description.

Major global automakers are presenting their latest goods and services at the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, demonstrating their dedication to the new energy models and the future potential of the world’s largest automobile market. How are traditional car brands going electric and jumping on the bandwagon of new energy transformation? What does the Chinese auto consumer market mean to them? For more: https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/How-do-top-car-brands-see-the-world-s-largest-auto-market–1eWT4hQkKpW/index.html CGTN YouTube Channel

