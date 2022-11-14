How do top car brands see the world’s largest auto market?

by
How do top car brands see the world's largest auto market?

CGTN published this video item, entitled “How do top car brands see the world’s largest auto market?” – below is their description.

Major global automakers are presenting their latest goods and services at the fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, demonstrating their dedication to the new energy models and the future potential of the world’s largest automobile market. How are traditional car brands going electric and jumping on the bandwagon of new energy transformation? What does the Chinese auto consumer market mean to them?

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-14/How-do-top-car-brands-see-the-world-s-largest-auto-market–1eWT4hQkKpW/index.html

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: Shanghai

Shanghai, on China’s central coast, is the country’s biggest city and a global financial hub. Its heart is the Bund, a famed waterfront promenade lined with colonial-era buildings. Across the Huangpu River rises the Pudong district’s futuristic skyline, including 632m Shanghai Tower and the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, with distinctive pink spheres. Sprawling Yu Garden has traditional pavilions, towers and ponds.

3 Recent Items: Shanghai

Fuxing High-speed Train 2017

Category: News

Watch: G20 & APEC – Economic Recovery & International Governance

Category: News

Brave man in China rescues 4-year-old girl hanging from window

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.