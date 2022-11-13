BBC News published this video item, entitled “How could real and virtual people connect in the metaverse? – BBC News” – below is their description.

Digital people have become part of the latest developments for the so-called metaverse, which is made up of online virtual realms.

Real humans could be sharing the metaverse with digital people, according to Greg Cross, co-founder and CEO of Soul Machines, which specialises in AI.

“One of the most interesting things we have learnt about deploying digital people in health and education, is people often prefer to interact with digital people because it removes the fear of human judgement,” he said.

Roblox chief business officer, Craig Donato, said for younger users who have grown up with interactive online gaming, the metaverse was “already here”.

This film is from Click – the BBC’s weekly technology show.

