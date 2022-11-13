How could real and virtual people connect in the metaverse? – BBC News

Digital people have become part of the latest developments for the so-called metaverse, which is made up of online virtual realms.

Real humans could be sharing the metaverse with digital people, according to Greg Cross, co-founder and CEO of Soul Machines, which specialises in AI.

“One of the most interesting things we have learnt about deploying digital people in health and education, is people often prefer to interact with digital people because it removes the fear of human judgement,” he said.

Roblox chief business officer, Craig Donato, said for younger users who have grown up with interactive online gaming, the metaverse was “already here”.

This film is from Click – the BBC’s weekly technology show.

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection.

In futurism and science fiction, the term is often described as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual and augmented reality headsets.

The metaverse is something which many in the early 2020s are actively engaged in developing: an entirely online, virtual and alternative reality, in which people will be able to conduct many forms of business and social interaction – virtually.

The movement towards a metaverse gathered significant pace and attention when Facebook’s parent company rebranded itself to “meta” in 2021.

Roblox is an online game platform and game creation system developed by Roblox Corporation. It allows users to program games and play games created by other users.

