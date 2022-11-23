How climate change, rising sea levels are transforming coastlines around the world l ABCNL

by
How climate change, rising sea levels are transforming coastlines around the world l abcnl

ABC News published this video item, entitled “How climate change, rising sea levels are transforming coastlines around the world l ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reports on how long-term erosion and strong storms are chipping away at the shore.

ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST

WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM

SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP

Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/

LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews

FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc

#ABCNLPrime #climate #ClimateChange #coastline #SevereWeather #meteorology #oceanography

ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

Recent from ABC News:

Analysts forecast this year’s Black Friday shopping

Category: News, Retail

Best times to travel this holiday weekend

Category: News

USA to take on England in big World Cup meeting

Category: News

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

8 Recent Items: Climate

Diesel: The energy crisis quandary for businesses

Category: Energy, News, Renewable Energy

Shrimp cultivation threatens India’s mangrove forests

Category: News

Will rich nations pay for the climate ‘loss and damage’ fund? | Counting the Cost

Category: Legal, News

The Climate Show with Tom Heap

Category: Energy, News

Wall Street Week – Full Show (11/25/22)

Category: Business, Finance, Legal, Manufacturing

Will UN climate summit deal really help vulnerable nations? | DW News

Category: News

Amazon Black Friday protesters demand better pay, climate action

Category: News, Retail

Greta Thunberg Joins Hundreds Of Climate Activists For March In Stockholm

Category: News

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

2 Recent Items: Climate Change

Shrimp cultivation threatens India’s mangrove forests

Category: News

Will rich nations pay for the climate ‘loss and damage’ fund? | Counting the Cost

Category: Legal, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.