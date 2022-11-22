CNBC published this video item, entitled “How Chip Giant AMD Finally Caught Intel” – below is their description.

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices made history this year when it surpassed Intel by market cap for the first time ever. Intel has long held the lead in the market for computer processors, but AMD’s been on the rise since it acquired adaptive chip company Xilinx in February for $49 billion. Now, AMD chips are in two Tesla models, NASA’s Mars Perseverance land rover, 5G cell towers and the world’s fastest supercomputer. CNBC sat down with CEO Lisa Su to hear about AMD’s remarkable comeback, huge bets on new types of chips in the face of a PC slump, new restrictions on exports to China, and shifting industry trends.

Chapters:

1:51 Making chips

4:01 Going fabless

5:37 Catching Intel

8:17 Geopolitics and PC slump

10:51 Diversification

