How Chip Giant AMD Finally Caught Intel

by
How chip giant amd finally caught intel

CNBC published this video item, entitled “How Chip Giant AMD Finally Caught Intel” – below is their description.

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices made history this year when it surpassed Intel by market cap for the first time ever. Intel has long held the lead in the market for computer processors, but AMD’s been on the rise since it acquired adaptive chip company Xilinx in February for $49 billion. Now, AMD chips are in two Tesla models, NASA’s Mars Perseverance land rover, 5G cell towers and the world’s fastest supercomputer. CNBC sat down with CEO Lisa Su to hear about AMD’s remarkable comeback, huge bets on new types of chips in the face of a PC slump, new restrictions on exports to China, and shifting industry trends.

Chapters:

1:51 Making chips

4:01 Going fabless

5:37 Catching Intel

8:17 Geopolitics and PC slump

10:51 Diversification

Produced by: Katie Tarasov

Edited by: Dain Evans

Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Lucas Mulliki, Jeniece Pettitt, Maarten van Rouveroy

Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

Graphics by: Mallory Brangan, Christina Locopo

CNBC YouTube Channel

About This Source - CNBC

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel owned by NBCUniversal News Group, a division of NBCUniversal, with both indirectly owned by Comcast. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, the network primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

