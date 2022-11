DW News published this video item, entitled “How an amusement park in Italy thrills without electricity | Focus on Europe” – below is their description.

In Treviso, visitors can enjoy more than 40 rides – provided they are willing put in some muscle-power. Each attraction was built by Bruno Ferrin, who is now 85 years old. DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.