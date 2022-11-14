DW News published this video item, entitled “How activists are greening Sweden’s logging industry | Focus on Europe” – below is their description.

Sweden may have a green reputation, but its timber industry has been clearcutting old-growth forests for decades. Activists, tourism operators, and reindeer herders hope to slow deforestation by putting pressure on timber giant Sveaskog. DW News YouTube Channel

