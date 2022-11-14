How activists are greening Sweden’s logging industry | Focus on Europe

by
How activists are greening sweden's logging industry | focus on europe

DW News published this video item, entitled “How activists are greening Sweden’s logging industry | Focus on Europe” – below is their description.

Sweden may have a green reputation, but its timber industry has been clearcutting old-growth forests for decades. Activists, tourism operators, and reindeer herders hope to slow deforestation by putting pressure on timber giant Sveaskog.

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

MH17 verdict: Three guilty of murder for downing Malaysian Airlines plane in 2014 | DW News

Category: News

After Kherson: What are Russia’s strategic goals? I To the Point

Category: Energy, News

From Madagascar to Iraq, climate change is casting a wide net I DW News

Category: News

In This Story: Sweden

Sweden is a Scandinavian nation with thousands of coastal islands and inland lakes, along with vast boreal forests and glaciated mountains. Its principal cities, eastern capital Stockholm and southwestern Gothenburg and Malmö, are all coastal. Stockholm is built on 14 islands. It has more than 50 bridges, as well as the medieval old town, Gamla Stan, royal palaces and museums such as open-air Skansen.

2 Recent Items: Sweden

Erling Haaland: Sweden’s Halland county web profile swamped

Category: News

Greta Thunberg Continues Climate Rally in Sweden Away from COP27

Category: Media, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.