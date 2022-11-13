How a Nova Scotia parrot has found internet fame around the world

by
How a nova scotia parrot has found internet fame around the world

Global News published this video item, entitled “How a Nova Scotia parrot has found internet fame around the world” – below is their description.

Kiwi, a two-year-old Indian ringneck parakeet from Dartmouth, N.S., is an internet celebrity, and his climb to fame happened by chance.

The talkative parrot first found stardom when owner Tamara Mercer posted a video of him that went viral on TikTok.

“The first video I posted of him was the first time he told me he loved me and that went crazy, and so from there we got the TikTok up to 2.5 million followers and then I just started a few months ago my YouTube adventure,” Mercer said.

Global’s Amber Fryday has more on this winged-viral sensation.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9274968/kiwi-the-parrot-dartmouth-ns-internet-celebrity/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #parrot #viralvideo

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Alberta premier, health minister announce Alberta Health Services reform | LIVE

Category: News

Buffalo blizzard: New York governor warns of “major storm,” declaring local states of emergency

Category: News

Canada’s economic development minister makes job announcement in tech sector | LIVE

Category: News

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

2 Recent Items: India

Tech layoffs crash hard into Indian workers I DW News

Category: Media, News

Australia Post slammed for unauthorised sign targeting Indian customers | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Meet The Mystical Villains of Titans | Titans | HBO Max

Category: Television

I Would Never Kill or Help Kill Hanna May Rhoden: George Wagner IV

Category: Law, Media

Watch Live: OnlyFans Model Murder Case – FL v. Courtney Clenney – Hearing Day 2

Category: Law, Media

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.