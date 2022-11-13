Global News published this video item, entitled “How a Nova Scotia parrot has found internet fame around the world” – below is their description.

Kiwi, a two-year-old Indian ringneck parakeet from Dartmouth, N.S., is an internet celebrity, and his climb to fame happened by chance.

The talkative parrot first found stardom when owner Tamara Mercer posted a video of him that went viral on TikTok.

“The first video I posted of him was the first time he told me he loved me and that went crazy, and so from there we got the TikTok up to 2.5 million followers and then I just started a few months ago my YouTube adventure,” Mercer said.

Global’s Amber Fryday has more on this winged-viral sensation.

