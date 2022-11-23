Housing wait continues for young Hongkongers despite government youth hostel scheme expansion

by
Housing wait continues for young hongkongers despite government youth hostel scheme expansion

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Housing wait continues for young Hongkongers despite government youth hostel scheme expansion” – below is their description.

Hong Kong launched a youth hostel scheme in 2011 with the goal of providing affordable long-term housing for young residents. More than a decade since its introduction, the government has now proposed an expansion of the programme, even though officials have only managed to reach half of their target of finding places for 3,400 young tenants. The plans are small comfort for the thousands of people still waiting for affordable housing. The problem looks set to continue despite Beijing’s renewed pressure on Hong Kong to tackle the city’s chronic housing shortage.

Related story:

Young Hongkongers impatient for revamped hostel scheme to take off https://sc.mp/klz1

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

Fighting to save the last trams of India

Category: News

Kris Wu sentenced to 13 years in prison for sex crimes in China

Category: News

Meet Flossie, the world’s oldest living cat at nearly 27 years old

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures erupt in China’s Xinjiang region

Category: News

Beijing residents refuse building lockdown, COVID-19 testing

Category: News

Lockdown protests in China grow as COVID cases surge

Category: Construction, Entertainment

The West Block: Nov. 27, 2022 | New Indo-Pacific Strategy and Trudeau’s testimony on Emergencies Act

Category: News

Tucker: Biden sees these ‘collapsing’ countries as a model for us #shorts

Category: News

China: Protests break out in Xinjiang following fatal high-rise fire under lockdown

Category: Media, News

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

In This Story: Hong Kong

Hong Kong, officially the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China (HKSAR), is a metropolitan area and special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China on the eastern Pearl River Delta of the South China Sea. With over 7.5 million residents of various nationalities in a 1,104-square-kilometre (426 sq mi) territory, Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world.

Hong Kong became a colony of the British Empire after the Qing Empire ceded Hong Kong Island at the end of the First Opium War in 1842. The colony expanded to the Kowloon Peninsula in 1860 after the Second Opium War and was further extended when Britain obtained a 99-year lease of the New Territories in 1898. The whole territory was transferred to China in 1997. As a special administrative region, Hong Kong maintains separate governing and economic systems from that of mainland China under the principle of “one country, two systems”.

3 Recent Items: Hong Kong

Undersea Hengqin line now connects Guangdong and Macao

Category: Logistics, News

Fighting to save the last trams of India

Category: News

Retired Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen fined for failing to register protester legal defence fund

Category: Legal, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.