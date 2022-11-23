South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Housing wait continues for young Hongkongers despite government youth hostel scheme expansion” – below is their description.

Hong Kong launched a youth hostel scheme in 2011 with the goal of providing affordable long-term housing for young residents. More than a decade since its introduction, the government has now proposed an expansion of the programme, even though officials have only managed to reach half of their target of finding places for 3,400 young tenants. The plans are small comfort for the thousands of people still waiting for affordable housing. The problem looks set to continue despite Beijing’s renewed pressure on Hong Kong to tackle the city’s chronic housing shortage.

