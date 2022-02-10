Housing crisis worsens as rent rises leave more Queenslanders on verge of homelessness | 7NEWS

The housing crisis is worsening, with out-of-control rent rises leaving more Queenslanders on the verge of homelessness.

Opportunistic landlords and unethical agents have been blamed as social housing wait lists balloon.

