House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation Into Trump’s Handling of White House Documents

The House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into former President Trump’s handling of White House documents after the National Archives retrieved several boxes from Mar-a-Lago. NBC’s Ken Dilanian has details. NBC News YouTube Channel

