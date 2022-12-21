House committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes

by
CNN published this video item, entitled “House committee votes to release materials on Trump’s taxes” – below is their description.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make public former President Donald Trump’s tax returns once they are redacted for personal information. It is unclear when the public will see these materials. CNN’s Erin Burnett speaks with experts. #CNN #News

