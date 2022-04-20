ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Hot air balloon lands in driveway of unit block in Melbourne | ABC News” – below is their description.

A hot air balloon has landed in the driveway of a property in Melbourne’s south, deflating over the roof of a building. The balloon, which had 13 people on board including the operator, crashed about 7:20am, police said. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

