Hot air balloon lands in driveway of unit block in Melbourne | ABC News

A hot air balloon has landed in the driveway of a property in Melbourne’s south, deflating over the roof of a building. The balloon, which had 13 people on board including the operator, crashed about 7:20am, police said.

