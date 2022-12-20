Hospitality staff are being sacked due to migrant hotels policy |Patrick O’Flynn on the ‘disruption’

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Hospitality staff are being sacked due to migrant hotels policy |Patrick O’Flynn on the ‘disruption'” – below is their description.

Journalist and former MEP Patrick O’Flynn talks about the ‘disruption’ for hotel workers, as UK hospitality staff are being sacked due to migrant hotels policy.

