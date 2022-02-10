FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Horn of Africa famine threat: Millions facing hunger due to drought, fighting (UN) • FRANCE 24” – below is their description.

13 million people across the Horn of Africa face severe hunger, calling for immediate assistance to avoid a repeat of a famine a decade ago that killed hundreds of thousands of people. (UN) #Horn #Africa #famine 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

