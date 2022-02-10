Hong Kong locks down to curb record COVID infections | DW News

by

DW News published this video item, entitled “Hong Kong locks down to curb record COVID infections | DW News” – below is their description.

Hong Kong will go back into a strict lockdown from Thursday, as the city grapples with a surge in COVID cases. Most venues including schools, churches and hair salons must close. The government’s commitment to a ‘zero-COVID’ strategy is frustrating many citizens.

