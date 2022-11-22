Hong Kong journalists plead guilty to colluding with foreign forces – BBC News

Hong kong journalists plead guilty to colluding with foreign forces - bbc news

Six staff at the now-defunct Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, have pleaded guilty to colluding with foreign forces.

Six staff at the now-defunct Hong Kong newspaper, Apple Daily, have pleaded guilty to colluding with foreign forces.

They were charged under the sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Prosecutors have requested to delay mitigation and sentencing until after the defendants’ former boss goes on trial in December. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

