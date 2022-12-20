Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Home Secretary: Migrants will be sent to Rwanda as soon as possible” – below is their description.

Home Secretary: Migrants will be sent to Rwanda as soon as possible | The Home Secretary is “committed” to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible after judges ruled the multimillion-pound deal to curb Channel crossings was lawful. Suella Braverman says the Government´s policy is `compassionate´ and `rational´ but politicians and charities say it will not stop Channel crossings. #suellabraverman #homesecretary #uknews #ukpolitics #dailymail Daily Mail YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.