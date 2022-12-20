Home Secretary: Migrants will be sent to Rwanda as soon as possible

Home secretary: migrants will be sent to rwanda as soon as possible

Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Home Secretary: Migrants will be sent to Rwanda as soon as possible” – below is their description.

Home Secretary: Migrants will be sent to Rwanda as soon as possible | The Home Secretary is “committed” to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible after judges ruled the multimillion-pound deal to curb Channel crossings was lawful. Suella Braverman says the Government´s policy is `compassionate´ and `rational´ but politicians and charities say it will not stop Channel crossings.

About This Source - Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

In This Story: Rwanda

Rwanda, officially the Republic of Rwanda, is a landlocked country in the Great Rift Valley where the African Great Lakes region and East Africa converge. One of the smallest countries on the African mainland, its capital city is Kigali.

