Holocaust survivor rebukes former concentration camp worker’s court defence | ITV News

A Holocaust survivor has said it is an “impossibility” that a former concentration camp secretary did not know of the atrocities that were committed there during World War II.

On Tuesday, Irmgard Furchner, who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II, was handed a two-year suspended sentence at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany.

She was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder of more than 10,000 people and alleged to have “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant’s office”.

During the trial Furchner’s defence lawyers had asked for her to be acquitted, claiming the evidence hadn’t shown beyond doubt that she knew about the systematic killings at the camp, meaning there was no proof of intent as required for criminal liability.

