Hollywood is shorting us the traditional amount of new movies, says AMC CEO Adam Aron

by
AMC CEO Adam Aron joins 'Squawk Box' to react to the performance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' which generated $180 million during its U.S. debut.

AMC CEO Adam Aron joins ‘Squawk Box’ to react to the performance of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which generated $180 million during its U.S. debut.

