Hochul Signs Anti-Hate Crime Bill in Wake of Colorado Springs Shooting

Hochul signs anti-hate crime bill in wake of colorado springs shooting

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to combat hate crimes and establish a statewide campaign around inclusion, tolerance and understanding of diversity.

Hochul says the bills require individuals convicted of hate crimes to undergo mandatory training and hate crime prevention.

Hochul says New Yorkers have a responsibility to make sure that individuals have the knowledge available to them to understand that hate and intolerance of others is a path they should not go on.

