Hobart city council changes the rules around nature strips, paving the way for creativity | abc news

Tasmanian woman Robyn Clark doesn’t have any strong feelings against lawns — but they’re just not for her. She’s transformed the run-of-the-mill nature strip at the front of her Hobart property into a native-plant oasis. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

