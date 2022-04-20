ABC News published this video item, entitled “Hitting the road in an electric vehicle to celebrate Earth Week l ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee makes her way through Georgia, teaching us about the benefits and challenges of electric vehicles. WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc #ABCNLUpdate #GingerZee #ElectricVehicles #EVs #EarthWeek #energy ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.