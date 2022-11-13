CGTN published this video item, entitled “Highlights from the 14th Airshow China” – below is their description.

The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Airshow China, concluded in south China's Guangdong Province on November 13. During the event, China showcased an array of new aircraft and a range of uncrewed equipment, including J-16 and J-20 fighter jet, YU-20 refueling plane, helicopters, and various types of UAVs.

