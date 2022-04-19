Higher interests rates should impact the inflation trajectory, says Ally’s Lindsey Bell

by

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled "Higher interests rates should impact the inflation trajectory, says Ally's Lindsey Bell"

Lindsey Bell, Ally Invest chief markets & money strategist, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss bonds, stocks and the Fed.

