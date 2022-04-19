CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Higher corn prices could be here for the next few months: Blue Line Futures’ Sloup” – below is their description.

Oliver Sloup, Blue Line Futures vice president and co-founder, joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss elevated commodity prices, what’s driving the corn market and how wheat and corn production in Ukraine will fare. For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi

