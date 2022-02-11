High-tech Winter Olympics: Green innovations at the ice rink

Nathan Chen from the U.S. won the gold medal in the men’s singles figure skating on Thursday during the Beijing 2022 Winter #Olympics. Two-time defending Olympic champion, Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, continued his legacy despite falling twice in the opening minutes of the free skate. Hanyu and other athletes are talking positively about the Capital Indoor Stadium rink, saying it looks really good and is the best among recent Olympics. That makes Professor Zhang Xinrong and his team from Peking University feel relieved, as they’re applying new technologies to create great quality and eco-friendly ice and snow for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The core #technology uses carbon dioxide as one of the refrigerants. How does it work? In essence, the process of evaporating liquid CO2 into gas form absorbs energy, which turns water into ice. This is a breakthrough as the energy absorbed is not wasted. Later, by compressing gas CO2 into a supercritical state, the energy is recycled to heat other places in the stadium.

