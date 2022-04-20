South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “High school bombings in Kabul kill at least 6 including teenagers and injure several others” – below is their description.

A series of blasts near a high school and nearby education centre in western Kabul have killed at least six people including some teenage students. Many living in the neighbourhood where the April 19, 2022, explosions happened belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State. In May 2021, a blast outside a girls' high school in the area killed at least 80 people. There have been no immediate claims of responsibility for the most recent attacks.

