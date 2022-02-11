7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “High level power talks between US, India, Japan and Australia underway in Melbourne | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

High level power talks are underway in Melbourne with leaders from the US, India and Japan known as “The Quad”. The prime minister has welcomed foreign ministers and the US Secretary of State. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

