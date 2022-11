Fox News published this video item, entitled “Herschel Walker on Gov. Brian Kemp helping him in the runoff” – below is their description.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker joins ‘One Nation with Brian Kilmeade’ to discuss his ground game going into the December runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Fox News YouTube Channel

