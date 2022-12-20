Global News published this video item, entitled “Hero’s welcome for Messi, Argentina national team kicks off World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires” – below is their description.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning team set off on a victory parade through Buenos Aires on Tuesday with hundreds of thousands, possibly a million, fans applauding them all the way.

Led by Lionel Messi, the team arrived to thousands waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country’s last World Cup victory.

“There are people lying on the floor who came straight from the last party to get up and keep partying,” one fan said as he waited for the parade.

The bus was expected to go through the streets and end around the Obelisk, however with the thousands that congregated on highways and around the streets, the bus hadn’t arrived three hours since its departure from AFA.

