Hero’s welcome for Messi, Argentina national team kicks off World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires

Argentina’s World Cup-winning team set off on a victory parade through Buenos Aires on Tuesday with hundreds of thousands, possibly a million, fans applauding them all the way.

Led by Lionel Messi, the team arrived to thousands waiting with banners, flags and flares, and howling in joy after 36 years since the country’s last World Cup victory.

“There are people lying on the floor who came straight from the last party to get up and keep partying,” one fan said as he waited for the parade.

The bus was expected to go through the streets and end around the Obelisk, however with the thousands that congregated on highways and around the streets, the bus hadn’t arrived three hours since its departure from AFA.

Global News YouTube Channel

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

