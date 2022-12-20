Heroes’ welcome: Messi’s Argentina welcomed by thousands as they bring home World Cup | ITV News

by
Heroes' welcome: messi's argentina welcomed by thousands as they bring home world cup | itv news

ITV News published this video item, entitled “Heroes’ welcome: Messi’s Argentina welcomed by thousands as they bring home World Cup | ITV News” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and his teammates received a heroes’ welcome as they touched down in their native Argentina and brought home the world’s most coveted golden trophy.

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the football team that won one of the greatest and most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, ahead of another day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could continue to celebrate the victory – its first in the World Cup since 1986.

ITV News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ITV News

ITV News is the branding of news programmes on the British television network ITV. Independent Television News (ITN) was founded to provide news bulletins for the network in 1955, and has since continued to produce all news programmes on ITV.

ITV Books & Apps #Ad

Recent from ITV News:

Tributes to ‘undisputed Queen of British fashion’ Dame Vivienne Westwood after her death | ITV News

Category: News

Explained: Why has Andrew Tate been detained in Romania? | ITV News

Category: News

What is a ‘Nepo Baby’ ?| ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: ITV

ITV (LSE: ITV) is a broadcasting company which was formed from a merger of Granada plc and Carlton Communications in 2004. It holds Channel 3 broadcasting licences in England, Wales, Southern Scotland and the Isle of Man.

2 Recent Items: ITV

Tributes to ‘undisputed Queen of British fashion’ Dame Vivienne Westwood after her death | ITV News

Category: News

Explained: Why has Andrew Tate been detained in Romania? | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

World Cup 2022: Argentina goalie says win was for Messi as he receives hero’s welcome in hometown

Category: News

Poland’s Lewandowski wins Golden Foot Award | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

World Cup Champion Lionel Messi RETURNING TO PSG | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Argentina fan jumps on team’s victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Category: Agriculture, Construction, Media, News

Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.