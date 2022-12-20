ITV News published this video item, entitled “Heroes’ welcome: Messi’s Argentina welcomed by thousands as they bring home World Cup | ITV News” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and his teammates received a heroes’ welcome as they touched down in their native Argentina and brought home the world’s most coveted golden trophy.

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the football team that won one of the greatest and most dramatic World Cup finals of all time, ahead of another day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

President Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could continue to celebrate the victory – its first in the World Cup since 1986.

