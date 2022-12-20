BBC News published this video item, entitled “Heroes’ welcome for Messi and World Cup champions in Argentina – BBC News” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup winning team have received a heroes welcome on their return home.

Huge crows greeted the champions in the centre of Buenos Aires, following their victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

The players they waved and cheered from an open-top bus as showed off football’s most prestigious trophy.

Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten reporting by Katy Watson in Buenos Aires.

