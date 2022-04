Fox News published this video item, entitled “Here’s what’s expected when Title 42 goes away: National Border Patrol Council chief” – below is their description.

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, discusses the number of migrants predicted to flood the United States once Title 42 is gone on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’ Fox News YouTube Channel

