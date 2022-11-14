CGTN published this video item, entitled “Hello, Bali!” – below is their description.

Bali is one of Indonesia’s cultural treasures. It’s famous for its dances, music, sculptures and paintings. The 17th G20 Summit will be held in Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit as part of a visit from November 14 to 17.

